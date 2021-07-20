Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra announces autobiography 'The Stranger In The Mirror'

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is known for movies like 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Delhi-6'

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday said he is coming up with his autobiography, The Stranger In The Mirror. Published by Rupa Publications, the book will hit the stands across the country on July 27. Ad maker-turned-director Rakeysh shared the announcement on his Instagram account. He has co-written the book with noted author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta.

According to a press release, The Stranger In The Mirror features first-person accounts of noted personalities from the cinema and advertising world including Waheeda Rahman, AR Rahman, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan, Divya Dutta, and Prahlad Kakar. The autobiography's foreword has been written by Rahman. Aamir Khan has penned down the afterword for the book.

Primarily an ad filmmaker, Delhi-born Mehra made his directorial debut in 2001 with Aks, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon, and Nandita Das. His second film Rang De Basanti, headlined by Bollywood superstar Aamir, was released in 2006 to critical acclaim and commercial success. Post his third release Delhi-6 (2009), Mehra collaborated with Farhan Akhtar on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).

After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, he directed Mirzya and Mere Pyaare Prime Minister, and also produced films like Teen They Bhai and Fanney Khan. For his latest Toofaan, Mehra reunited with Akhtar to bring forth another sports drama. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal, revolves around boxing. The film was released on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.