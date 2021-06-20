Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Dream Mein Entry': Rakhi Sawant shines in this music video
Entertainment

'Dream Mein Entry': Rakhi Sawant shines in this music video

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 10:22 pm

Rakhi Sawant is back with a bang! The performer's new music video was recently released on YouTube and gained close to 21 lakh views in less than four days. Dream Mein Entry reminds fans of Rakhi's good old music video days of Pardesiya and the likes. The party song is sung by Jyotica Tangri and rapped by Prikshit Gupta aka Parry G. Here's more.

In this article
Reaction

Rakhi dances like a dream; looks stunning

In this video, Rakhi, known for her eccentricities and questionable comments, reminds you why she caught all the attention originally—the killer dance moves. The 42-year-old dances like a dream to a song that doesn't bring anything to the table. She also manages to look stunning in all the outfits she adorns, it's just her expressions that look a bit frozen throughout the video.

Song

The song on the other hand is an abomination

The song on the other hand is an abomination

Meanwhile, the music composed by Gourov Dasgupta and lyrics written by Vishwas Rane are honestly pretty meh! The tempo keeps changing without any explanation, the party song suddenly transcends to rap before going into a slow, romantic sort of vibe. The lyrics also feel pretty forced and just strung together to make a rhyme. Production is very '90s with not much emphasis on freshness.

Information

Rakhi sang the song while getting her COVID-19 vaccine

Rakhi unofficially teased the song earlier when she sang a few lines of it while getting the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine. She shared the official teaser on her social media a few days ago with the caption, "Tyaar Ho jao meri Entry ke liye - 18th June ko Saregama Music YouTube channel par!" Saregama described it as the perfect bachelorette party song.

Details

KRK shared Rakhi's reaction to Mika Singh diss track

In other news, Kamaal R Khan recently shared an audio clip of Rakhi on social media in which she reportedly is reacting to his diss track on Mika Singh. KRK and Mika have been involved in a long-standing social media feud, which has now graduated to them calling each other names like "suar" and "kutta". Notably, Rakhi was last seen on Bigg Boss 14.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Continued mis/underrepresentation of northeasterners in Bollywood paints a depressing picture

Latest News

List of confirmed Indian OTT sequels to look forward to

Entertainment

J&K statehood: What will happen at Modi's June 24 meet?

Politics

Another Mumbai cinema hall to be 'redeveloped' into a mall

Mumbai

Continued mis/underrepresentation of northeasterners in Bollywood paints a depressing picture

Entertainment

WTC final: India bowled out for 217, NZ start cautiously

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Here's how much 'Radhe' earned from Indian, overseas cinema halls

Entertainment

'My music made Akshay Kumar a star,' claims Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Entertainment

Will Smith to host 'his first-ever' Netflix variety comedy special

Entertainment

Happy Father's Day: Single on-screen dads who won our hearts

Entertainment

Theatrical release of 'Bell Bottom' opens gates for 'Sooryavanshi', '83'

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Rakhi Sawant's mother hospitalized with tumor; chemotherapy postponed

Entertainment
Trending Topics