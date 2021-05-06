Rakul Preet Singh to play a condom tester in 'Chhatriwali'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 07:26 pm

Yaariyan actress Rakul Preet Singh has reportedly jumped on board a new project with Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, where she will be playing a condom tester.

According to reports, the social comedy, titled Chhatriwali, will be helmed by Marathi filmmaker Tejas Deoskar, who will debut in Bollywood through this venture.

The project strives to battle the stigma surrounding condoms in the country using humor.

Quote

A source says why makers chose 'Chhatriwali' as the title

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source said the makers have locked in Chhatriwali as the title for a simple reason. "The film will be titled so, since condom is called chhatri in typical local language (sic)." They revealed that makers are planning an OTT release.

It is going to be Ayushmann Khurrana-esque social commentary: Sources

Bollywood Hungama was the first to report the star's association with the movie last month, but the portal had stated then that the actress was yet to sign the dotted line.

"Rakul has already given her verbal nod to the project. It is a social comedy, much on the lines of the projects that Ayushmann (Khurrana) usually picks up for himself," said the report.

Update

Pre-production has begun; Singh is prepping for her part

But a recent report by ETimes suggests that positive discussions are in advanced stages.

"Rakul is definitely on board for the project and is quite thrilled to play this role. She is currently prepping for her part as well," it cited sources as saying.

Makers have started the pre-production process, and "discussions with regards to the shoot locations are underway too."

Do you know?

This is what a condom tester does

The project is expected to spread much-needed awareness regarding the hushed profession of condom testers. For the unversed, these experts are also referred to as sex executives. Major condom manufacturing brands hire them to test their products before they hit the market.

Speculation

She was approached after Sara and Ananya rejected it?

While the social comedy drama is well on track now, apparently the makers faced some hurdles before finalizing the De De Pyaar De actress.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Sara Ali Khan was the first choice for the RSVP production.

Then, the project went to Ananya Panday, who also let it pass.

Reportedly, both the actresses had reservations about the role.

Timeline

Deoskar last helmed 'Bucket List,' Madhuri Dixit's debut Marathi film

Makers would have started shooting for the movie in the upcoming months, but have halted their plans in view of the grave COVID-19 condition.

Now, the team "will take a call when the situation improves."

To note, its director Deoskar last helmed Bucket List, a 2018 film, featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene.

It was Nene's Marathi debut, where Renuka Shahane played a supporting role.