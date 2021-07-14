Ram Kapoor now owns a Porsche car worth Rs. 1.83cr!

Ram Kapoor is now a proud owner of a Porsche

Ram Kapoor recently became the proud owner of the luxurious car, Porsche. The two-door automobile, boasting of the Gentian blue Metallic paint, costs a whopping Rs. 1.83 crore (in India). While Kapoor didn't introduce his expensive purchase on social media, Porsche India's official Instagram account shared the news online with a picture. "Here's welcoming the celebrated actor to the Porsche family," the post read.

Kapoor has a passion for bikes and cars

In the Instagram photo, Kapoor looked excited posing with his brand new car, a 911 Carrera S. His new beast, the luxury sports car, was launched in India in 2019. Did you know Kapoor is also passionate about riding bikes? He owns a Harley Davidson and often takes it for a ride, according to his Instagram posts. Even his Insta-profile description mentions "biker."

Check out Kapoor's new car here

Recently, many TV actors have sought financial help

To recall, many celebrities faced financial trouble during lockdown. Recently, Naamkarann actress Anaya Soni asked for monetary help for her kidney transplant. Few days ago, veteran actress Shagufta Ali reached out to people for financial guidance. Fortunately, Rohit Shetty and Madhuri Dixit Nene stepped up for her. Earlier, Uttaran actor Ayub Khan also shared his ordeal. But, Kapoor found himself in a "lucky space."

'I consider myself to be in a lucky space'

The actor had told TOI, "Financial security is a concern. I consider myself to be in a lucky space. I've seen people, far more talented than me, in a mess. I don't think I achieved everything on talent alone. Luck does play a huge role."

Kapoor last appeared in Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull'

The versatile actor is a renowned face on TV, having appeared in several popular shows like Ghar Ek Mandir and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He made his digital debut with AltBalaji's Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and also, appeared in movies like Student of the Year, Udaan and Agent Vinod, among others. He was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull on Disney+ Hotstar.

His weight transformation was also a big achievement for him

In 2019, Kapoor left all of us in awe after undergoing massive weight loss, pictures of which had flooded the internet. Apparently, he had shed 30kgs and his fitness regime had started around 2018, when he had turned 45. Talking about it, he had said, "I just want to get healthier for my children. I obviously am not doing this to look younger."