Ram Madhvani, Sony Pictures India team up for underwater thriller

Sneha Das
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 02:12 pm
The film will be directed by debutant Nitin Parmar, a well-known ad filmmaker, and written by Renuka Kunzru

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani of Aarya fame on Thursday said he has collaborated with Sony Pictures Films India for an underwater thriller film titled Dive. According to a press release that was issued by Sony Pictures Films India, the film will be directed by debutant Nitin Parmar, a well-known ad filmmaker, and written by Renuka Kunzru.

'Looking forward to bringing this unique story to life'

Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani, who are backing the movie under their banner Ram Madhvani Films (RMF), said they are looking forward to bringing this "unique" story to life. "We are very happy and excited about working with Sony Pictures Films India for Dive which will be helmed by Nitin Parmar from RMF and writer Renuka Kunzru," they said in a statement.

'Dive' promises to take viewers to extreme end of survival

"Nitin and Renuka are confident about this unique story and are aiming to put a new spin to the genre of survival drama," they stated. Parmar said it is a dream come true moment for him. "Dive promises to take viewers to the extreme end of survival, and it will be an experience, tailor-made for the theaters with a strong emotional arc," he added.

'Dive' is one of its kind high stakes survival drama

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India, said Dive is "one of its kind high stakes survival drama that's waiting to happen in India." "It's in sync with our constant thrust for stories that are clutter-breaking yet entertaining," he added.

We have a great team ready to dive in: Krishnani

Krishnani said the aim of Sony Pictures Films India, is to encourage new talent. "Parmar, who makes his debut as a filmmaker brings with him a unique and path-breaking vision, blending this survivor story with new age filmmaking technology. Along with writer Kunzru, we can say we have a great team ready to dive in," Krishnani added.

Next up for Madhvani is 'Aarya' and 'Dhamaka'

Dive is currently in the development stage. Next up for Madhvani is the second season of Sushmita Sen-led crime drama web series Aarya and the action thriller film Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan.

