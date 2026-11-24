Critics Choice Awards: 'Ramayana' shortlisted in 2 categories
What's the story
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has been shortlisted for Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design at the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the shortlisted films on Monday (local time), placing this Indian epic alongside major Hollywood releases.
Twitter Post
See Visual Effects shortlist
32ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS BELOW-THE-LINE SHORTLISTS:— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) November 23, 2026
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Coyote vs. Acme (Ketchup Entertainment)
Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)
The End of Oak Street
Odyssey (Universal Pictures) (Warner Bros.)
Godzilla Minus Zero (GKIDS)
The
Project Hail
Mary (Amazon…
Competition
Competing with these big-budget Hollywood films
In the Best Visual Effects category, Ramayana will go up against Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, Project Hail Mary, The Odyssey, Godzilla Minus Zero, Wildwood, Coyote vs Acme, The End of Oak Street, Resident Evil, The Sheep Detectives, and Werwulf.
For Best Stunt Design, it will compete with Godzilla Minus Zero, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, The Furious, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Hope, Resident Evil, and Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, among others.
Twitter Post
See Stunt Design shortlist
32ND ANNUAL— Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice)
Part CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS BELOW-THE-LINE SHORTLISTS:
BEST STUNT DESIGN
Dune:
of Further Mis-Adventures Three (Warner Bros.)
The Furious (Lionsgate)
The
Cliff Booth (Netflix)(GKIDS)
Godzilla Minus Zero
Hope (Neon)
Jackass: Best and Last
(Paramount Pictures)
The…
November 23, 2026
Global acclaim
More about the film and its achievements
Internationally titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the film has won praise for its technical achievements, particularly its visual effects, which Dan Glass is credited with.
The shortlisting is part of a first round of selection, in which a special nominating committee picked 59 films across 12 categories.
These categories include cinematography, production design, editing, costume design, hair and makeup, and visual effects, among others.
Upcoming events
Final nominations to be announced on December 4
Final nominations for the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards will be announced on December 4, with six nominees in each technical category.
The awards ceremony is set to take place on January 3, 2027, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Comedian Janelle James will host the event, which will be broadcast live.
Film details
All about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana: Part 1 is the first of Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic.
Kapoor portrays Lord Rama, Pallavi stars as Goddess Sita, and Yash plays Ravana.
The movie also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.
It was released on November 5.