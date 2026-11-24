In the Best Visual Effects category, Ramayana will go up against Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, Project Hail Mary, The Odyssey, Godzilla Minus Zero, Wildwood, Coyote vs Acme, The End of Oak Street, Resident Evil, The Sheep Detectives, and Werwulf.

For Best Stunt Design, it will compete with Godzilla Minus Zero, Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, The Furious, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Hope, ﻿Resident Evil, and Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, among others.