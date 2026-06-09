Rampal reveals father's death, mother's cancer and marriage falling apart
Entertainment
actor Arjun Rampal recently shared how he went through one of the darkest phases of his life: his father had died three years before, his mother's cancer, and his marriage was falling apart.
He admitted, "I was losing everybody who was close to me," and described feeling deeply alone during that period.
Rampal credits fiancee Demetriades as anchor
Rampal said these challenges forced him to look inward and reflect on himself.
He credits his fiancee Gabriella Demetriades for being his "a very strong anchor" when things felt overwhelming.
Together, they weathered the difficult period, and Arik later became a source of joy.
For Rampal, hitting rock bottom led to real introspection and helped him rebuild a new perspective on life.