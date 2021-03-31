'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' team upset with 'Pagglait' over similarities

Team members found similarities in character traits, location, camera angles
A source close to Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi's team told Bollywood Hungama that those involved with the film got upset after watching Malhotra's movie.
"From the location to the character traits to even camera angles, so many things seem to be copied is what they allege, (sic)" the person said.
However, director Pahwa said that she has no grudges against Pagglait.
Would not say they copied our film: Pahwa
Pahwa said that both the movies are original pieces. "I would not say that they copied our film. I guess it must be a coincidence," she said.
But she didn't dismiss the concerns of her team.
"Mere actors ka naraaz hona jaayaz hai (The anger of my actors is justified). The team members are a bit disturbed over these developments," she said.
She believes 'Pagglait' makers could have avoided the controversy
"They were aware of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and yet, they ignored the similarities. They could have tweaked the script a little. They had the time and opportunity. They have even shot their film in the same house where we shot ours," she added.
Both the films are streaming on Netflix
Further, Pahwa revealed that she has been receiving calls from friends, who are mostly upset about the shooting location of the films being the same.
"I am sure because of the similarities, even they must be having a tough time (sic)," she added.
Incidentally, both the films are streaming on Netflix. Ramprasad ki Tehrvidebuted on the streaming platform today.
Both the projects have received positive reviews
Pahwa's movie had hit the screens on January 1. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vinay Pathak, etc.
On the other hand, Pagglait stars Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. Malhotra plays a young widow in the movie.
Incidentally, both the movies received positive reviews.