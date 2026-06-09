Ranaut promotes 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' saying bravery is everyday courage

Ranaut recalls 2015 speech with Streep

Kangana shared a personal milestone from 2015, when she spoke at an international event alongside Meryl Streep.

Having often faced criticism for her English and accent, she said, "It went very well, but I know every bit of strength that I had in me, every cell of mine, I had to utilize that to stand on that stage and undo all the bullying or prejudice that I had faced"

She also pointed out that acts like a mother's daily sacrifices are just as brave and that everyone's version of courage looks different.

Her new film, hitting theaters June 12, celebrates these everyday kinds of resilience.