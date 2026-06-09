Ranaut promotes 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' saying bravery is everyday courage
Kangana Ranaut, while promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, opened up about how bravery isn't just about big heroic acts.
She believes real courage often shows up in everyday moments, like pushing through tough days or simply showing up when life gets hard.
Ranaut recalls 2015 speech with Streep
Kangana shared a personal milestone from 2015, when she spoke at an international event alongside Meryl Streep.
Having often faced criticism for her English and accent, she said, "It went very well, but I know every bit of strength that I had in me, every cell of mine, I had to utilize that to stand on that stage and undo all the bullying or prejudice that I had faced"
She also pointed out that acts like a mother's daily sacrifices are just as brave and that everyone's version of courage looks different.
Her new film, hitting theaters June 12, celebrates these everyday kinds of resilience.