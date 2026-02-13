Ranbir-Sai in 'Ramayana': Namit-Tiwari's $500 million bid to beat 'Avatar'

Malhotra aims to make India proud globally

Malhotra calls Ramayana his long-standing dream to share India's cultural legacy with the world.

With an estimated $200-$250 million budget for each part, cutting-edge VFX from Oscar-winning DNEG, and a top-tier team, he wants this project to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Hollywood blockbusters.

As he puts it: "We have mounted this film at a scale in terms of budget, technological engagement, and visual ambition that is second to none."