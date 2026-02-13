Ranbir-Sai in 'Ramayana': Namit-Tiwari's $500 million bid to beat 'Avatar'
Entertainment
Producer Namit Malhotra is bringing the epic Ramayana to the big screen in two parts, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first film drops Diwali 2026, followed by part two in 2027—aiming to put Indian cinema on the global map.
Malhotra aims to make India proud globally
Malhotra calls Ramayana his long-standing dream to share India's cultural legacy with the world.
With an estimated $200-$250 million budget for each part, cutting-edge VFX from Oscar-winning DNEG, and a top-tier team, he wants this project to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Hollywood blockbusters.
As he puts it: "We have mounted this film at a scale in terms of budget, technological engagement, and visual ambition that is second to none."