Rani Mukerji's mother-in-law takes son-daughter-in-law to court over estate
Rani Kapur, 80, has taken her fight to the Delhi High Court after discovering she was cut out of her late husband Surender Kapur's massive Sona Group estate.
She says the RK Family Trust Deed from 2017 was created without her knowledge while she was recovering from a stroke—and claims her late son Sunjay Kapur and others faked her signature to make it happen.
Court urges everyone to try mediation
Rani is asking for the trust to be dissolved, assets returned, and for Priya Kapur to stop taking dividends.
The court has sent notices to those involved and is urging everyone to try mediation instead of airing their issues in public.
As Justice Mini Pushkarna put it, "These are fruits of someone else's labor and a blessing to you. Let it not turn into a curse."
The next hearing is set for March 23, 2026.