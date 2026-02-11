Rani Mukerji's mother-in-law takes son-daughter-in-law to court over estate

Court urges everyone to try mediation

Rani is asking for the trust to be dissolved, assets returned, and for Priya Kapur to stop taking dividends.

The court has sent notices to those involved and is urging everyone to try mediation instead of airing their issues in public.

As Justice Mini Pushkarna put it, "These are fruits of someone else's labor and a blessing to you. Let it not turn into a curse."

The next hearing is set for March 23, 2026.