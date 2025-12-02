Next Article
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' drops December 5, with a big post-credits tease
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's next film, Dhurandhar, lands in theaters on December 5, 2025.
This spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, features a four-minute post-credits scene that teases Dhurandhar 2—currently scheduled for Summer 2026, though the release date is not yet finalized and may be revealed in the post-credits scene.
If you stick around after the movie ends, you might even catch the official sequel release date.
What else to know:
Dhurandhar is now Singh's longest movie ever at over three and a half hours (214.1 minutes), topping Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule.
It's rated 'A' for adults and already building serious buzz ahead of release.
The star-studded cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.