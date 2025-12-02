Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' drops December 5, with a big post-credits tease Entertainment Dec 02, 2025

Ranveer Singh's next film, Dhurandhar, lands in theaters on December 5, 2025.

This spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, features a four-minute post-credits scene that teases Dhurandhar 2—currently scheduled for Summer 2026, though the release date is not yet finalized and may be revealed in the post-credits scene.

If you stick around after the movie ends, you might even catch the official sequel release date.