Ranveer Singh-Bear Grylls' 'adventure outing' to mark actor's digital debut?

Ranveer Singh to mark digital debut with Bear Grylls’ ‘adventure outing’ for Netflix?

After Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and PM Narendra Modi, it's now Ranveer Singh's turn to collaborate with renowned adventurer Bear Grylls. The Padmaavat actor will reportedly make his digital debut for an adventure show for Netflix, co-starring Grylls. The series will be produced by Netflix, and Singh will start shooting in Siberia in next two months, and has "to prepare to survive in extreme conditions."

'The OTT giant has almost closed the deal'

A source close to the development said, "Ranveer and Bear Grylls have been in talks for a wilderness adventure series for several months now, and this adventure outing will be for Netflix." "The OTT giant has almost closed the deal and we will see the two share screen-space for the first time for kind of adventure stunts in the wilderness," they added.

Akshay and Grylls had discussed and drank elephant-poop tea!

The source also said, "This is the first time Ranveer will be doing something so starkly different and it is going to be one of the biggest non-fictions shows we have seen in India." Earlier in 2020, Akshay featured in an episode of Grylls show Into The Wild. "He completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day!" the superstar had said.

The British adventurer had said 'Thalaivaa' Rajinikanth's episode was 'special'

The 47-year-old British TV presenter also roped in superstar Rajinikanth for one of the episodes of his show. Teasing the episode that was shot in Bandipur, Karnataka, Grylls had said, "I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special." The episode, aired on Discovery TV, marked Rajinikanth's television debut and was shot in January 2020.

But, Grylls' episode with PM Modi takes the cake

But it was in 2019 that Grylls achieved something big: He starred alongside PM Modi for an episode of Man vs. Wild. The anchor had claimed that it'd show an "unknown side of PM Modi." He even had told him that, "You're the most important man in India. My job is to keep you alive." It was shot in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park.