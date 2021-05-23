Home / News / Entertainment News / Rapper T.I., wife accused of raping several women, investigation on
Rapper T.I., wife accused of raping several women, investigation on

Last updated on May 23, 2021, 06:16 pm
Rapper T.I., wife accused of raping several women, investigation on
LAPD investigating rapper T.I. over sexual assault allegations

American rapper Clifford Harris, more popularly known as T.I., and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, are being probed by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). This comes after multiple women came forward, starting March, to accuse the Atlanta-based couple of kidnapping, drugging, and raping them. Reports say their alleged crimes date way back to 2005. In their reaction, the couple has denied all allegations.

Charges

The couple has been accused of horrific crimes

Attorney Tyrone A Blackburn is representing 11 of T.I. and his wife's alleged victims. Apparently, these incidents took place from 2005 to 2018, and charges include false imprisonment, intimidation, sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, assault, and harassment. The lawyer has been calling on authorities in the states of Georgia and California to open up investigations against the couple since March.

Victims

The start: Atlanta-based entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson posted on her ordeal

It all began in January when Sabrina Peterson, a supposed close family friend of the three-time Grammy Award winner and his wife, alleged on Instagram that T.I. "put a gun to her head." In her post, she also shared over 30 accounts, where several other women directly texted her saying how the couple sedated and forced sex on them. Soon, floodgates opened.

Let's have a real talk, Peterson said in her post

Jane Doe

Horrifying! A woman narrated her entire ordeal to the cops

One of the accusers, publicly identified as Jane Doe, narrated her horrifying experience with the couple. According to a The Daily Beast report, she claimed to have been drugged by a tequila drink provided to her by T.I.'s wife at a hotel. She went on to allege that the couple performed unwanted sexual acts with her, despite her saying "no" to the Ant-Man actor.

Reaction

'If these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate action'

In their reaction, the couple's spokesperson said that the allegations being made by Peterson are appalling. "The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action," the statement read. In March, the couple's lawyer called the accusations baseless and a "shakedown."

Entertainment industry

T.I. is no long part of the 'Ant-Man' sequel

In the wake of these allegations, the entertainment industry has taken strict action. For one, the VH1 network halted production for Season 4 of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. The reality show revolves around their life. Marvel also dropped T.I. from their much-anticipated film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The rapper played Dave, a member of Scott Lang's crew, in the franchise.

