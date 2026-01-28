Ravi Kishan steps in as Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' faces release delay
Vijay's much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, has hit a snag with the censor board, pushing its planned January 9, 2026 release.
The Madras High Court recently set aside an order that would have forced the CBFC to certify the film sooner.
Now, MP Ravi Kishan is offering to help get things moving.
Kishan offers support and eyes process changes
Kishan said filmmakers can contact him if they run into CBFC certification issues: "If any film is stuck, I can definitely call the censor board."
He explained that delays usually happen because the board checks films carefully for language and sensitivity.
Kishan also plans to discuss ways to make certification smoother with the Information Ministry.
Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol—plus, it's Vijay's last movie before he dives into politics full-time.