Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Femme Lens to spotlight women directors

More about the segment and its curation

Curated by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (of Bareilly Ki Barfi fame), Femme Lens spans international premieres and includes titles such as Peak Everything and The Remnants of You, plus Hollywood picks such as The Testament of Ann Lee and Wardriver.

There's also an Indian spotlight with Turtle Walker and documentaries like Baby Doe.

As Tiwari puts it, this segment "celebrates women behind the camera—their gaze, questions, and storytelling choices."

Passes are up for grabs on BookMyShow.