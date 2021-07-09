Netflix is ready to serve 'Red Notice' on November 12

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 01:58 pm

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Red Notice' to stream on Netflix this November

Netflix has finally announced the release date of the highly anticipated movie, Red Notice. Releasing on November 12, the action-packed film features Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the lead roles. The announcement was made by the streaming giant on social media, with a picture of the three stars. Helmed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is a heist thriller.

Reynolds donned his usual witty self to make the announcement

Roles

The post revealed the characters in the film

Johnson posted the same on Twitter, where he unveiled the trio's look. Its caption gave away the characters' details. Looking dashing in white-black tuxedo, Reynolds will play "the greatest conman the world has never seen." With her sassy appearance, Gadot is ready to be the "world's most wanted art thief," while The Rock is set to be "FBI's top profiler" in his handsome-looking tuxedo.

Johnson thanked his co-stars and Netflix on his Instagram post

"I am officially serving you your notice," Johnson's cheeky Instagram post read. After revealing the release date, he thanked Netflix to "commit to their biggest investment ever." Talking about Gadot and Reynolds, he wrote, "Thank you to my insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars." As per the post, Red Notice is Johnson's "first streaming film," and he's determined to make it grand.

Plot

A heist will bring the trio together

The movie is going to be a mega-action film. Deadline states that the flick revolves around an Interpol-issued red notice, which is a global alert to search and arrest the world's most wanted. A heist will bring the three together, following high-end action sequences. It is produced by Thurber, Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions.

Budget

$200 million: That's the budget of this film!

In 2018, Universal Pictures and Legendary Entertainment won the project in a multi-studio auction, but the movie's budget became too expensive for the production house. Red Notice comes with a whopping budget of $130mn, and according to Daily Mail, Netflix bought the film for $200mn. According to Variety, Reynolds and Gadot's remuneration is $20mn each, and Johnson is "is set to make millions more."