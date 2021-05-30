Home / News / Entertainment News / Rege-Jean Page talks about 'Bridgerton', James Bond, racism, and more
Rege-Jean Page talks about 'Bridgerton', James Bond, racism, and more

Rege-Jean Page has been a revelation ever since he starred in Netflix hit drama Bridgerton. A record-breaking 82 million households watched the series after its Christmas Day debut. In a candid interview, the 31-year-old British actor opened up about his fame post-Bridgerton, battling racism, rumors of becoming the next James Bond, and working on The Gray Man helmed by Avengers directors Russo Brothers.

What were his thoughts on leaving 'Bridgerton'?

Fans were devastated after finding out their favorite character Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, left Bridgerton after season one. When asked about this, Page revealed, "Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne." He explained, "I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending."

Page now has hopped onto 'The Gray Man'

Page will next be seen in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. It has an ensemble cast, including Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans, and more. The Gray Man is Netflix's most expensive production to date, and revolves around Gentry, a former CIA operative and a freelance assassin. The shooting for the much-anticipated movie is already taking place in Burbank, California.

'The freakiest thing about working on a Russo set is....'

"The freakiest thing about working on a Russo set is that the standards are so high for everyone in every department. They're like, 'Here's this insanely difficult thing; do it.' And they just expect you to do it, because they don't hire folks who can't."

Next Bond? 'Can't talk about which jobs I'm not doing'

Apart from the thriller, will we see him as agent 007? Because, well, there are countless rumors about Page becoming the next James Bond, which could make him the first Black actor to play the iconic character. When asked, Page refused to divulge details. "I can't talk about which jobs I'm not doing. I'm very happy with the work I'm doing," he tactfully replied.

'We're used to seeing the world through White people's eyes'

Page also shared his experiences with racism. "As Black people, we're used to empathizing with the world through White people's eyes because they're the protagonists. I know what it's like to look at the world and empathize with Superman because I spent my whole life doing that. What's revolutionary, in its own way, is getting folks to see world through my eyes," he emphasized.

