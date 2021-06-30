With 'Toofaan,' Farhan was reminded of Aamir in 'Rangeela'

Actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday said he "relished" playing the role of a boxer in his upcoming film Toofaan, a part that reminded him of Aamir Khan's flamboyant Munna, a film ticket-seller in the black market in the 1995 hit film Rangeela. Farhan said he always wondered how fun it would have been for Aamir to have played a character with a devil-may-care attitude.

"I loved playing Aziz Ali, this let-your-hair-down kind of part. When I saw Aamir Khan in Rangeela, I wondered how fun it must have been for him to play a character that can say whatever he feels like. There is a carefree attitude," Farhan said in a virtual press conference. "When I got a chance to do this film, I relished it," he added.

The film is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. Billed as an inspirational sports drama of a goon called Aziz Ali aka Ajju Bhai from the streets of Dongri, Toofaan is set against the backdrop of boxing and charts the fall and triumphant comeback of its lead.

Shot in Nagpada, a neighborhood in south Mumbai, the film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and penned by Anjum Rajabali and Vijay Maurya. The 47-year-old actor credited co-star Hussain Dalal, who is from Nagpada, in helping him get into the skin of the character.

"Hussain is from the area where we shot. He knows the lingo, body language, and those people inside out," Farhan said. He thanked the people of Nagpada, saying, "We felt so welcome. It was like shooting with friends." The actor, who is also credited as producer alongside his partner Ritesh Sidhwani, said the film's underlying message is: There is no point in judging anyone.

"At some point in our life, we have been guilty of labeling or judging somebody based on certain labels that come attached with a person," he said. "When you meet somebody and you tick three-four boxes, it gives you a sense that 'this is this kind of a person,' we all have been guilty of that. This film largely challenges that notion," he said.

"If you want to read someone, it cannot be such a broad opinion based on a generic set group. It's important to take the time to understand that person individually, to form an opinion," he added. Toofaan also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal. Mrunal, who plays a doctor's role named Ananya, said she has started doing Mixed Martial Arts after working on Toofaan.

All in all, Toofaan is an inspiring, engaging, and entertaining film that is much more than a sports film, said Ritesh. "It entertains and engages you with boxing. There is a love story but at the end of the day, it leaves you with a thought as well. It's not just a boxing film. It's very inspiring for people out there," the producer said.