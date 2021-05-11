Sorry Shehnaaz Gill fans! Her song, 'Little Star,' is trashy

Little Star, produced by Bigg Boss-fame Shehnaaz Gill, sung and performed by her brother Shehbaz Badesha, is now out on YouTube. The video, which also stars Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, has already gained over 29 lakh views within a day of its release. But sadly, Little Star makes very little sense, be it the lyrics or the video. Here's our honest review.

Music

The music seems heavily 'inspired'; lyrics are cringeworthy

The music of the song is a clear rehash of numerous numbers released by the likes of Tony Kakkar and lacks an iota of originality. The lyrics are cringey and too simplistic, while the song is heavily auto-tuned. The hook line is based on the beloved nursery rhyme Twinkle-Twinkle Little Star. The song manages to ruin it forever, cruelty at its peak!

Video

Looks like little thought went into conceptualizing the video

The video is unintentionally (probably) funny and someone definitely forgot to pay the research and costume departments. Sample this: Andriani plays a cop in love with a criminal (Badesha), but somehow her uniform is a skimpy dress, which seems sourced from a fancy-dress shop. Also, the production value is worse than a 15-year-old's TikTok video. The camera, acting, premise and mostly everything is questionable.

Details

Gill became a music video staple post 'Bigg Boss' stint

Gill shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13, gaining popularity especially for her 'relationship' with Season 13 winner Siddharth Shukla. Since then, the duo appeared in music videos like Darshan Raval's Bhula Dunga and Tony Kakkar's Shona Shona together, cashing-in on audience's interest in their "affair." Both were surprisingly well-received. She also recently starred in a video with rapper Badshah called Fly.

Debut

Meanwhile, Badesha debuted with a single in December 2020

Meanwhile, Badesha, who enjoys a strong following on various social media platforms, got his claim-to-fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 13, as a guest to sort things between Gill and Shukla (!). Reportedly, he had an interest in singing since childhood. Hence, after gaining some ground, he released his first single Dil Tod Gayi last December. It currently has over 10L views on YouTube.