RGV calls Rohit Shetty's attack 'fun,' says, 'I doubt Bishnoi's role' Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had a surprising take on the gunfire incident outside director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home, calling it "fun."

He told ETimes he doubts any big criminal gang is actually behind it, saying, "Even Bishnoi's roots are in another state, not in Bombay city," and feels we can't know the real story until Shetty himself speaks up.