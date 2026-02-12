RGV calls Rohit Shetty's attack 'fun,' says, 'I doubt Bishnoi's role'
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had a surprising take on the gunfire incident outside director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home, calling it "fun."
He told ETimes he doubts any big criminal gang is actually behind it, saying, "Even Bishnoi's roots are in another state, not in Bombay city," and feels we can't know the real story until Shetty himself speaks up.
Incident took place on January 31
On January 31, four shots were fired outside Shetty's Juhu residence. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility on Facebook, calling it just a warning.
A team of police reached the spot immediately and initiated an investigation.
Will organized crime targeting Bollywood return?
Varma also looked back at the '90s when Bollywood faced serious underworld threats—like threats to Manmohan Shetty and Rakesh Roshan.
He thinks those days of organized crime targeting the film industry aren't likely to come back.