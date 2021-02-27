Home / News / Entertainment News / Rhea Chakraborty upset after being dropped from 'Chehre' poster
Rhea Chakraborty upset after being dropped from 'Chehre' poster

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Feb 27, 2021, 12:48 pm
Rhea Chakraborty upset after being dropped from 'Chehre' poster

The makers of Chehre recently dropped the poster announcing that the movie will release on April 30. But it was something else that caught the collective attention of viewers.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who made it to the headlines for the wrong reasons last year, is a part of the movie but was missing from the poster.

This development has reportedly upset the 28-year-old.

Quote

Chakraborty didn't anticipate snub in her 'wildest dreams': Friend

A close friend of the actress told Bollywood Hungama that Chakraborty was not anticipating this snub.

"After all that she had gone through in 2020 she was somehow trying to piece together her life again...only to be rudely awakened to the reality. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems," the friend said, adding that this setback will not shatter Chakraborty.

Quote

'She has fought many hurdles'

"After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all. She has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too, (sic)" the friend said.

Details

In 2019, she had shared her look from the movie

Chakraborty had confirmed she is working on Chehre in 2019.

She had shared her look from the movie with the caption: Chehre bahut dekhe magar aaj dekha apna chehra, aakhon mai sawal bahut se, zehen pe soch ka pehra (sic).

Rumi Jaffery is the director of the movie that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Annu Kapoor.

Questions

So, is Chakraborty out of 'Chehre'?

Not only the movie's poster, but Chakraborty is also missing from the list of cast members on the popular website IMDb.

This led social media users to wonder if she has actually been dropped.

However, a handful of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are certain this isn't the case and have been asking viewers to boycott the movie. They have been blaming Chakraborty for Rajput's untimely demise.

Twitter Post

Sushant will get justice, tweeted one user

Context

What is the entire Rajput-Chakraborty controversy?

To recall, Rajput's family had leveled serious allegations on Chakraborty after the Kedarnath star died by alleged suicide in June 2020.

The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Chakraborty and her brother were also arrested by NCB and were later released.

Throughout the fiasco, she maintained she was innocent.

