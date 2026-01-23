Richa Chadha rocks a new bob for her next OTT series
Entertainment
Richa Chadha just switched up her look with a sharp bob haircut for her upcoming female-led OTT series, set to start filming in early February.
A source says the haircut is for the new project and reflects a creative choice related to the role.
Why does this matter?
Chadha is known for going all-in on her roles (remember her edgy bangs as Zarina Malik in Inside Edge?), and this latest transformation shows she's still all about authenticity.
Plus, she's returning to work after becoming a mom and following the buzz around Heeramandi, where she was last seen.
Her new project hints at even more exciting stories ahead on digital platforms.