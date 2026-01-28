Richa Chadha to produce travel series exploring culture across India
Entertainment
Richa Chadha is launching a new non-fiction travel series. The show will take viewers across India, spotlighting the country's unique cultures and landscapes.
She previously turned producer with Girls Will Be Girls, which was well-received and marked her debut as a producer.
Why she's making this series
Chadha says working on Girls Will Be Girls gave her the confidence to trust her creative instincts and tell stories about real people.
Her experience with KINDRY during the pandemic also showed her how much impact authentic stories can have.
She's excited for what's next—more details on the travel series are coming soon!