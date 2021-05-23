Home / News / Entertainment News / First-ever! NFT-enabled animated series from 'Rick and Morty' creator coming
Entertainment

First-ever! NFT-enabled animated series from 'Rick and Morty' creator coming

Written by
Pranav Dixit
Last updated on May 23, 2021, 12:32 pm
First-ever! NFT-enabled animated series from 'Rick and Morty' creator coming
'Rick and Morty' creator Dan Harmon planning blockchain enabled series

Buzzwords like NFTs and cryptocurrency have taken over the world in the past year, and it seems like Fox wants a slice of it. The network has just announced a brand new animated series called Krapopolis that will be entirely curated on the blockchain. The show, the first-ever of this kind, will be created by Dan Harmon, known for Community and Rick and Morty.

In this article
Story

Gods, humans, and monsters will try to coexist in 'Krapopolis'

Krapopolis will be an animated comedy show based in a mythological city of ancient Greece. The basic premise of the show will revolve around a "flawed family" consisting of gods, humans, and monsters, all living on earth, trying to coexist "without killing each other." Fox's Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, will be making the show with the help of Harmon.

NFT company

The network has also announced an NFT company

Besides the show, the network has also announced an NFT company called Blockchain Creative Labs that is said to be advertiser-focused and artist-first. "Fox is going to take advertisers into the world of blockchain-powered tokens, including NFTs," Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said during a company presentation. Currently, the plan is to generate buzz for their upcoming animated show with these new breakthrough technologies.

Marketplace

A digital marketplace will also be made for the show

Using Blockchain Creative Labs, Fox will be launching a dedicated online marketplace for Krapopolis. Digital goods such as NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art as well as GIFs will be curated and sold there. Apart from that, the network will also create its own crypto tokens for the superfans, along with rewards like exclusive social experiences and many more personalized digital goodies.

About

What exactly is an NFT?

NFT simply stands for non-fungible token. It basically helps verify the ownership of unique digital items with the help of an online ledger called the blockchain. Some recent digital goods sold as NFTs include Beeple's Everydays artwork at $69.3 million, CryptoPunk #3100 at $7.58 Million, Nyan Cat meme at $590,000, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet at $2.9 Million.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Janet Jackson sells her ensembles, Kim Kardashian buys 'If' outfit

Latest News

Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller's 49-year-old record

Sports

'Sooryavanshi', 'Bell Bottom' releasing on Independence Day? Akshay Kumar responds

Entertainment

Sambhavna Seth alleges her father died due to medical negligence

Entertainment

'Black fungus' cases complicate India's COVID-19 crisis

India

Bundesliga 2020-21: Decoding the season's key numbers

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Janet Jackson sells her ensembles, Kim Kardashian buys 'If' outfit

Entertainment

BTS single 'Butter' breaks multiple records, a day after release

Entertainment

Increase in OTT releases to further the menace of piracy?

Entertainment

Lady Gaga recalls her rape episode that left her pregnant

Entertainment

Digital rights for 'RRR' sold for whopping Rs. 325 crore?

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Disaster Girl has sold her viral meme for $500,000

Science

$465mn: That's how much Season 1 of 'LOTR' would cost!

Entertainment

Netflix, 'Mirzapur' creator Puneet Krishna collaborate for two new series

Entertainment

Million-dollar NFTs could disappear with time if they aren't maintained

Science
Trending Topics