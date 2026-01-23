Ridhi Dogra joins 'The 50,' a reality show with a twist
Entertainment
Ridhi Dogra is stepping into "The 50," a new reality show hosted by Farah Khan, premiering February 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.
The catch? Fifty celebs are locked inside a fancy Mumbai palace, but there are no set rules—just strategy, alliances, and some serious mind games.
Reality TV, minus the filters
Dogra isn't worried about her image on screen. "I'm exactly the person I am," she shared, promising to keep it real instead of putting on an act.
The show ditches typical reality TV routines—those that focus on cooking, cleaning, or household tasks—and focuses on how people handle unpredictable situations together.
Who else is in?
Alongside Dogra, you'll see familiar faces like Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Faisal Shaikh, and Urvashi Dholakia trying to outsmart each other for the win.