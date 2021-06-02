Home / News / Entertainment News / Riteish Deshmukh to make OTT debut with Netflix social comedy?
Riteish Deshmukh to make OTT debut with Netflix social comedy?

Priyanka Bansal
Jun 02, 2021
Riteish Deshmukh to make OTT debut with Netflix social comedy?
Riteish Deshmukh to make his digital debut with Shashanka Ghosh's directorial?

Actor Riteish Deshmukh might be the latest star to step into the OTT arena. A recent reported suggested that the Housefull actor will be making his digital debut soon with Netflix. The film will be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, known for Veere Di Wedding, and the 2014 film, Khoobsurat. Deshmukh, however, is yet to make any official announcement about this development.

The film is eyeing a release in 2022

According to a portal, the film will be written and produced by Rajat Arora, known for penning hits such as Kick, Ek Villain, etc. Interestingly, this project which marks Arora's debut as a producer, will star an actress from the South opposite Deshmukh. Further, the film is rumored to be a social-comedy and will be hitting the streaming giant next year.

If restrictions get lifted, filming will start in July

The report added that the film will hit the floor in July, if restrictions get lifted by then. Shooting was supposed to start in February, but got stalled due to COVID-19 second wave that led to shoots getting halted in Maharashtra. If this speculation holds ground, Deshmukh will be joining the long list of actors, who are slated to make their digital debut soon.

Many actors are set to make their digital debut

For example, Dimple Kapadia made her OTT debut with Amazon Prime's Tandav this year. '90s star Raveena Tandon will also be venturing into this space with Netflix's thriller series Aranyak. Kapil Sharma, who ruled hearts with his TV comedy show, will also be seen in a Netflix special dealing with similar content. Further, Netflix's Anamika will mark Madhuri Dixit's debut on streaming platform.

For now, Deshmukh is working on a period drama

Meanwhile, the Heyy Babyy actor is preparing for his Marathi period drama, inspired by the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which will be helmed by Nagraj Manjule, best known for Sairat. Deshmukh is also said to be roped in for a project with Ronnie Screwvala. Ghosh, on the other hand, is working on the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic Begin Again.

