Riz Ahmed's 'Bait' drops on Prime Video in January
Entertainment
Get ready for Bait, a new British comedy series starring Oscar-nominated Riz Ahmed, landing on Prime Video from January 25, 2026.
The story follows Shah Latif, a struggling actor whose "audition of a lifetime" turns into four days of wild family drama and public chaos.
Directed by Bassam Tariq and Tom George, the show promises both laughs and real-life messiness.
Where can you watch it?
Bait premieres globally on Prime Video after its Sundance Film Festival debut.
Alongside Ahmed, the cast includes Guz Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Sajid Hasan, Aasiya Shah, Weruche Opia, and Ritu Arya.
Who's behind the scenes?
Ahmed also co-runs the show with Ben Karlin.
The creative team features writers like Dipika Guha and Prashanth Venkataramanujam.
Produced by Jax Media and Amazon MGM Studios.