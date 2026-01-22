Riz Ahmed's 'Bait' drops on Prime Video in January Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

Get ready for Bait, a new British comedy series starring Oscar-nominated Riz Ahmed, landing on Prime Video from January 25, 2026.

The story follows Shah Latif, a struggling actor whose "audition of a lifetime" turns into four days of wild family drama and public chaos.

Directed by Bassam Tariq and Tom George, the show promises both laughs and real-life messiness.