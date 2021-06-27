Missing a long-drive? Satiate that thirst by watching these movies

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 12:06 pm

These road movies will inspire you to take a road trip!

Being cooped inside our homes for what seems like an eternity now is proving to be hard, isn't it? This is especially tough for those who travel more than others. But now the COVID-19 restrictions are gradually being eased, so many will be able to take that much-delayed road trip soon. Till then, watch these road trip movies to feel that vibe you've missed.

#1

'Highway': Two unlikely strangers taking a life altering journey

The Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda-starrer is not your typical road movie, neither is it some regular road trip. A wealthy young girl gets abducted and forms an unlikely bond with her kidnapper. A classic example of Stockholm syndrome, Bhatt's character starts relating to Hooda's over their childhood traumas. The two then take a truck ride from Delhi to the mountains. Scenic and significant!

#2

'Karwaan': A road trip with two coffins in the car!

Karwaan, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar, and Irrfan Khan, isn't great, but it still leaves you feeling warm and fuzzy. Another case of an unlikely road trip, it has three strangers embarking on a journey after the bodies of their loved ones get exchanged. These three completely contrasting personalities learn things about themselves, eventually forming a bond. Irrfan's acting, like always, is the highest point.

'Due Date': This one is inundated with adventures all along

Due Date was made hilarious by Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis's chemistry. Downey's character, Peter Highman, is forced to take a cross-country road trip with Galifianakis's Ethan Tremblay, an aspiring actor who is extremely irritating. Tremblay invites trouble with his silly decisions and antics all the time but takes it upon himself to drop Peter at the hospital for his wife's delivery.

#4

'Piku': A father-daughter relationship that grows through the journey

Piku is the story of a father and daughter's relationship, which solidifies through the course of a reluctant road trip that they have to make to reach Kolkata. With stellar performances from Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, this 2015 film emphasizes the importance of communication. The last sequence where Bachchan rides a bike through the streets of Kolkata is the perfect culmination.