Robert De Niro suffers injury, leaves Scorsese's upcoming movie set

While fans are eagerly awaiting Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon, the 77-year-old star Robert De Niro has suffered a leg injury. Although the Hollywood icon got injured while he was in Oklahoma for the shoot, he wasn't on the film set when it happened. Killers of the Flower Moon is Scorsese's first-ever Western movie in his illustrious career.

De Niro flew back home to New York after injury

De Niro suffered a quadriceps muscle injury and took a flight back home to New York City late Thursday. He is currently receiving medical treatment at home. It has also been confirmed that his injury will not cause any delay in production, but crew members were asked to take the day off on Friday. He will not be shooting for another three weeks.

There won't be any delay in production, his rep confirms

A representative for De Niro told Deadline, "While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle which will be treated medically in New York." "This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks," the representative added.

What is the story of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'?

It is a movie adaptation of David Grann's book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Set in the 1920s, the movie follows the murders of influential members of the Osage Native American tribe, after people discover oil under their land in Oklahoma. It also shows the early days of the FBI, which was investigating the murders.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' first-look revealed

The first look of the movie was recently unveiled and it shows Lily Gladstone as Mollie Kyle, a wealthy Osage woman, sitting alongside her husband Ernest Burkhart, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio plays the nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro). Sitting in a dining room, Burkhart has a puzzled look, while Kyle, wrapped in a blanket, looks at him with admiration.

The movie has a stellar cast, including DiCaprio, De Niro, Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, and Jillian Dion. The film production began on April 19, and no release date has been announced so far. It is expected to release on Apple TV+ by next year. It is one of Scorsese's most expensive films with a budget of over $200 million.