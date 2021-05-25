Robert Pattinson steps into production, signs pact with Warner Bros.

This will mark Robert Pattinson's entry into production

Warner Bros. is strengthening its relationship with The Batman star Robert Pattinson by striking a production deal, which will mark his entry into the field. The Remember Me actor has been roped in for a first-look production deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max. The actor's producing deal will include theatrical, SVOD (HBO Max), and WBTV properties.

'I'm thrilled to be working with them,' said Pattinson

Speaking about the collaboration, The Lighthouse actor expressed his "thrill" at working with the studio. He said, "Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking." "I have loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances, and their desire to push the envelope creatively," Pattinson added.

'Incredibly impressed with Rob's eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers'

Executives of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema also released a joint statement. "We have been incredibly impressed with Rob's eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers. Additionally, he is continually nurturing exciting story ideas into compelling screenplays." Calling Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema his "home," the studios hoped to "benefit from [Pattinson's] creative, commercial passions" in their partnership.

We do not know what project(s) will he work on

No detail has been shared about the projects that Pattinson will be engaging with. But through the years, the British heartthrob has chosen highly acclaimed, meaty roles (The Devil All The Time, Water For Elephants) as well as big studio releases (Tenet, Twilight series) to showcase his talent and star power. Going by this trend, we can expect the 35-year-old to support well-deserving programs.

He suits up as the Caped Crusader next year

Pattinson will be next seen in Warner Bros.' The Batman. As it can be expected that the new timeline will have sequels, the actor already has multiple project deals with the studio. The Caped Crusader is touted to come on March 4, 2022 for now. But the calendar can suffer a push because of the pandemic. We expect clarity from the upcoming DC FanDome.