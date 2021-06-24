Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Rocket Boys' first look: Meet on-screen Vikram Sarabhai, Homi Bhabha
'Rocket Boys' first look: Meet on-screen Vikram Sarabhai, Homi Bhabha

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 07:42 pm
First look of Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in SonyLIV's 'Poster Boys' revealed

The first look of actors Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh from the upcoming web series Rocket Boys was revealed by streaming platform SonyLIV recently. The show will have them playing noted nuclear physicists Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J Bhabha. Sarbh, in his sharp looking suit, reminds one of a young Bhabha, while Singh's subtle ethnic-Indian look resembles that of a young Sarabhai.

Show will chronicle lives of these two leading nuclear physicists

The show, backed by big wigs like Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, has been helmed by Abhay Pannu. The show will reportedly chronicle the life of these two late nuclear scientists. While Sarabhai became to be known as the 'father of India's space program,' Bhabha was known as 'father of India's nuclear program', for which they both collaborated with one another.

Taking on Bhabha's role extremely special, said Sarbh

Talking about the show, Sanju actor Sarbh said, "Rocket Boys is a project that will, hopefully, be a part of the new wave of how shows are conceived, created, and consumed." "Taking on the role of Homi Bhabha is extremely special, partly because of our shared Parsi heritage, but mostly because of the interesting, driven, Renaissance man he was," he added.

Delightful for an artiste, but a huge responsibility: Singh

Meanwhile, Singh, known for Pataal Lok, called it a delightful opportunity but a huge responsibility. "It is delightful for an artiste to portray a character that is so iconic and deeply rooted in the country's history. At the same time, it is a huge responsibility. I hope I have been able to do justice to the role of Vikram Sarabhai, who initiated space research."

This will mark Sarbh and Singh's first collaboration

The release date of the SonyLIV series is still not known. It will be Singh's first appearance after Pataal Lok that released last year, where his role became an audience favorite. Before that, he had done brief roles in Veere Di Wedding and Tamasha. This will also mark his first collaboration with Sarbh, who was last seen in Taish, a ZEE5 action thriller.

