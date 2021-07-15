Home / News / Entertainment News / Rohini Hattangadi: Need to learn and adapt with time
Entertainment

Rohini Hattangadi: Need to learn and adapt with time

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 05:39 pm
Rohini Hattangadi: Need to learn and adapt with time
Rohini Hattangadi said she joined the show because of writer Babul Bhavsar

Veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi, who has forayed into the digital world with Gujarati web series Kshadyantra, says for her, it is all about adapting and moving with time. The political thriller, directed by Urvish Parikh, revolves around a chief minister, played by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star Apara Mehta, and the power games around her.

In this article
New medium

OTT has better roles for actors my age: Hattangadi

As one of the most respected names in the world of theater, films, and television, Hattangadi, 70, said the new medium has better and diverse roles for actors of her age. "You have to learn all the time, it never stops. Like, I didn't have a simple phone at my home before Richard Attenborough's legendary 1982 film Gandhi," Hattangadi said.

Adaptation

We all keep learning something all our lives: Hattangadi

"As artists, we started from radio or theater and moved to TV, films, and now to OTT platforms, that's the change we have witnessed," she said. "So, we need to learn and adapt to new things, everything is changing rapidly. Even in terms of acting, we all keep learning something all our lives," the National Film Award and BAFTA winner added.

Experiment

Hattangadi believes that digital medium, by nature, is experimental

The actor said while one gets slotted in cinema and television, the digital medium, by its nature, is experimental. In films, for me, it was always (the role of) a mother. The producers always want to play safe in films primarily because of the money they invest, so they often go with what's successful, she said.

Role

Hattangadi plays a wheelchair-bound media baron in 'Kshadyantra'

"I don't think OTT or web-series have that kind of fear whether it will run or not at the box office. So they want to experiment," she said. In Kshadyantra, she plays the role of Vasanti, a wheelchair-bound media baron and sister of chief minister Pannaben Patel, played by Mehta. Hattangadi said she joined the show because of writer Babul Bhavsar.

Other details

Shooting didn't require much time: Hattangadi

"The writer, Babul Bhavsar, is a very good friend of mine and he told me about this show. Since I know him and his work, I know he will not offer me anything that is substandard," the actor said. "Hence I took this up. Besides, in terms of shooting, it didn't require much of my time," she added.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Loki' Season 2 is officially coming to Disney+, netizens rejoice

Latest News

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin secures FAA license for manned missions

Technology

Sensex jumps 255 points to end at a fresh record

Business

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs. 18,000 crore for new factory

Auto

Olympics: Decoding the records which might never get broken

Sports

Playing Sita in 'Adipurush' comes with lot of responsibility: Kriti

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Taapsee launches production house, announces thriller 'Blurr' as first venture

Entertainment

Ram Madhvani, Sony Pictures India team up for underwater thriller

Entertainment

'Loki' Season 2 is officially coming to Disney+, netizens rejoice

Entertainment

'Tiku Weds Sheru': Nawazuddin Siddiqui to lead Kangana's production venture

Entertainment

This is how Salman tackled spiteful tweets on Arbaaz's talk-show

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Netflix News

Nine films, nine emotions: 'Navarasa' coming to Netflix this August

Entertainment

'The Kissing Booth 3' trailer: About tough decisions, eventful summer

Entertainment

'Stranger Things' season four: What we know so far

Entertainment

Grey characters, realism appreciated in films now: Vikrant Massey

Entertainment

'Haseen Dillruba' review: The crime and mystery factor feels uninspiring

Entertainment
Trending Topics