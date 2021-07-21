I don't want to over-think: Rohit Saraf on handling success

After featuring in films like 'Dear Zindagi' and 'The Sky is Pink,' Rohit became popular for his role in Anurag Basu's crime-comedy 'Ludo'

Rohit Saraf says he owes his newfound fame to his fans but at the same time, the actor believes that he has a responsibility toward himself to be happy and enjoy the work he is doing. After featuring in films like Dear Zindagi and The Sky is Pink, Rohit became popular for his portrayal of a lovestruck guy in Anurag Basu's crime-comedy Ludo.

Characters

Rohit's character in 'Mismatched' acquired him a dedicated fan following

The actor followed the film with the Netflix series Mismatched the same year where his romantic character acquired him a dedicated fan following. Rohit said the kind of love that has come his way is surreal. "To wake up daily and realize that there are thousands of people sending love and support your way is one of the biggest things for me," he said.

Audience

Responsibility now is to keep delivering to audience expectations: Rohit

"I grew up loving actors from a distance but still felt so close to them. I feel like to be on the other side right now is one of the biggest opportunities I could ever have," the 24-year-old actor said. For the Nepal-born actor, the responsibility now is to keep delivering to the expectations of the audience.

Pressure

I'm thoroughly enjoying what I'm doing: Rohit

However, Rohit said he wants to steer clear of the pressure to succeed. "There would be pressure if I let myself feel that. There's a huge number of people I'm inevitably responsible toward but my biggest responsibility is toward myself. I need to be happy with what I'm doing. I'm thoroughly enjoying what I'm doing so I don't think of the pressure," he said.

Quote

'Don't want to reach a point where I'm creating scenarios'

"I am the kind of person who over-thinks, so I don't want to get to a point where I'm creating scenarios, taking pressure, and people being unhappy. Till the time I am happy, the directors I'm working with are happy, I'm home," Rohit said.

Upcoming series

Rohit's next is Netflix anthology 'Feels Like Ishq'

Rohit will be seen next in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. His short, Star Host, is one among six stories that aims to chronicle modern-day love. Rohit said his character in the short is the polar opposite to him in terms of how he views relationships. Produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV, Feels Like Ishq is scheduled to release on July 23.