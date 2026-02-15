Rohit Saraf to play Ranjha in 'Heer Ranjha'

Imtiaz, Ektaa return after 'Laila Majnu'

This is a big moment for Saraf as he steps into classic romantic territory.

Heer Ranjha reunites Imtiaz Ali and producer Ektaa Kapoor after their cult hit Laila Majnu.

Imtiaz says the film "speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal."

Production starts soon—so if you're into modern takes on legendary love stories, keep an eye out!