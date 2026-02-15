Rohit Saraf to play Ranjha in 'Heer Ranjha'
Entertainment
Rohit Saraf, known for The Sky Is Pink, Ludo, and Netflix's Mismatched, is reported to be locked to play Ranjha in Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming film Heer Ranjha.
Directed by Sajid Ali, the movie is also reported to be set to introduce a fresh face as Heer.
Imtiaz, Ektaa return after 'Laila Majnu'
This is a big moment for Saraf as he steps into classic romantic territory.
Heer Ranjha reunites Imtiaz Ali and producer Ektaa Kapoor after their cult hit Laila Majnu.
Imtiaz says the film "speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal."
Production starts soon—so if you're into modern takes on legendary love stories, keep an eye out!