Entertainment

Rohit Shetty wraps up 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 11

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 03:27 pm
The show was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Monday said that he has finished filming for the latest season of adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and thanked the cast and crew for their "courage" to shoot amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Colors channel show, now in its eleventh season, is hosted by Rohit. It was being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

In this article
Information

The show is inspired by English show 'Fear Factor'

The stunt-based reality show is inspired by the English show Fear Factor and has participants try out daredevil stunts to conquer their fear. The show will reportedly premiere in July. Previously, actors Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar had also hosted the show.

Details

This season was extra special: Rohit

Taking to Instagram the filmmaker wrote, "This season was extra special." "At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show, including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team, and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds," the Instagram post read.

Instagram Post

Here is what Rohit posted on Instagram

Rohit Shetty

This is Rohit's seventh stint as host of the show

"I feel truly blessed and thank God and the universe that we got through the season without any hurdles," Rohit wrote. The filmmaker said the team has taken Khatron Ke Khiladi to the next level with its latest season and teased that the show will air soon. The upcoming season will mark Rohit's seventh outing as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Information

Here is everyone who is participating in the show

The show will feature singer Rahul Vaidya, actors Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood as contestants.

Trending Topics