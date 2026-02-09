Rohit Shetty's assassination attempt: 5 men linked to shooter arrested
A masked gunman fired several shots at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's Juhu home in Mumbai around 12:45am on February 1, 2026, but Shetty escaped unharmed and is now under police protection.
The shooter took off on a scooter that was later found abandoned, and a security guard said he believed it was an attempt to kill him.
Main suspect still at large; investigations ongoing
Police have arrested five young men from Pune who allegedly helped with logistics; reports say an online payment of ₹40,000 was made related to the scooter.
The main suspect—Shubham Lonkar, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang—is still missing.
Lonkar is also accused in earlier high-profile attacks and reportedly admitted his role online.
Investigators are now probing the payments and tracing the shooter while the five remain in custody until February 11.