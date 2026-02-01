Rohit Shetty's case: Police visit his house to record statement
Entertainment
After four shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home on February 1, police have visited his place again to record his statement for the second time.
The forensic team is also involved for another round of investigation.
Police are leaving no stone unturned
The Mumbai Crime Branch has set up 12 special teams to track down whoever was behind the shooting.
Investigators were even seen checking out Shetty's balcony, showing they're leaving no stone unturned.
The case is still active as police work to figure out exactly what happened outside his house.