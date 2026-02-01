Rohit Shetty's home attacked, bullets fired outside his residence

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; police investigating

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility online, calling the attack a "small trailer" and threatening more if their demands aren't met.

In response, Mumbai Crime Branch has set up 12 special teams to investigate—collecting evidence, checking CCTV footage, and detaining five suspects in Pune for questioning.

Police have increased security around Shetty's home, while he's put his plans on hold to help with the investigation.