Rohit Shetty's home attacked, bullets fired outside his residence
In the early hours of Sunday, February 1, 2026, around 12:40-1:00am one or more unidentified people fired several shots outside Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's Juhu home. Thankfully, Shetty was inside and safe.
His security guard alerted him about the incident and filed a complaint with the police. The case is now officially registered under arms-related charges.
Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility; police investigating
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility online, calling the attack a "small trailer" and threatening more if their demands aren't met.
In response, Mumbai Crime Branch has set up 12 special teams to investigate—collecting evidence, checking CCTV footage, and detaining five suspects in Pune for questioning.
Police have increased security around Shetty's home, while he's put his plans on hold to help with the investigation.