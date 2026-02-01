Rohit Shetty's home shot at; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
Entertainment
Early Sunday, four to five shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence in Mumbai.
Thankfully, no one was injured—Shetty was inside at the time.
The security guard alerted Shetty about the firing and later lodged a complaint with police.
5 suspects detained from Pune
Forensic teams are investigating, with bullet shells found at the scene.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility on social media, warning Shetty not to interfere with their activities and threatening more violence if he does.
In response, Mumbai Police formed 12 special teams and have already detained five suspects from Pune for questioning.
Security around Shetty's home has been tightened following the incident.