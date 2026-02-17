Rohit Shetty's house shooting: 12 suspects now arrested
Mumbai Police have picked up seven more suspects linked to the February 1 shooting outside director Rohit Shetty's home, bringing the total arrests to 12.
Among them is Deepak Sharma, who allegedly fired five shots at Shetty's nine-story building late at night—thankfully, no one was hurt.
Accused in police custody until February 25
Police say the attack was meant to intimidate Shetty, with suspects scouting his place beforehand.
The accused are now in police custody until February 25 under strict crime laws.
The plot was reportedly orchestrated by Shubham Lonkar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who even took credit online.
Five Pune residents were arrested for providing logistical support; the scooter used in the attack was traced to a Pune resident, and one suspect, Asaram Fasale, is suspected of supplying the firearm—investigators are now digging deeper into how it all came together.