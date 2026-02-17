Rohit Shetty's house shooting: 12 suspects now arrested

Accused in police custody until February 25

Police say the attack was meant to intimidate Shetty, with suspects scouting his place beforehand.

The accused are now in police custody until February 25 under strict crime laws.

The plot was reportedly orchestrated by Shubham Lonkar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who even took credit online.

Five Pune residents were arrested for providing logistical support; the scooter used in the attack was traced to a Pune resident, and one suspect, Asaram Fasale, is suspected of supplying the firearm—investigators are now digging deeper into how it all came together.