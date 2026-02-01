Rohit Shetty's house shot at; director gets death threat Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

Early Sunday (between about 12:30am and 1:00am on Sunday, February 1, 2026), two men on a bike fired several shots at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's Juhu home, leaving bullet holes in the balcony glass.

Thankfully, no one was hurt—Shetty was inside and his guard quickly raised the alarm.

Soon after, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility and warned Shetty not to get involved in their affairs, even threatening that "the next shot will not be fired outside the house, but inside the bedroom."