Rohit Shetty's house shot at; director gets death threat
Early Sunday (between about 12:30am and 1:00am on Sunday, February 1, 2026), two men on a bike fired several shots at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's Juhu home, leaving bullet holes in the balcony glass.
Thankfully, no one was hurt—Shetty was inside and his guard quickly raised the alarm.
Soon after, members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility and warned Shetty not to get involved in their affairs, even threatening that "the next shot will not be fired outside the house, but inside the bedroom."
Lawrence Bishnoi gang behind attack, claims responsibility
Juhu Police have filed an FIR and launched a full investigation. The Crime Branch set up 12 teams to track suspects, while four to five teams combed through over 100 nearby CCTV clips.
Forensic experts are also checking evidence to track down who did it and how they got away.
Mumbai's police commissioner confirmed this was a targeted attack on the building itself.