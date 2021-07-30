Home / News / Entertainment News / Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP to produce thriller series 'Panthers'
Entertainment

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP to produce thriller series 'Panthers'

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 01:38 pm
Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP to produce thriller series 'Panthers'
'Panthers' will go on floors in the first quarter of 2022

Producer Ronnie Screwvala on Friday announced that he will be producing the espionage thriller series Panthers along with Premnath Rajagopalan of Blue Monkey Films. Set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the series will be directed by Rensil D'Silva. Screwvala said Panthers will offer the audience the right balance of realism and entertainment.

In this article
Details

The 45-minute episodic thriller focuses on exploits of RAW heroes

According to the makers, the 45 minute-episodic thriller focuses on the exploits of RAW heroes of the bygone era as they "follow clues, nab their targets, gather information and link together the pieces of the puzzle." "The show will also give an insight into the plan to hijack a plane in which former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the pilot," the makers said.

Ronnie Screwvala

'Panthers' is the story of India's burgeoning spy agency: Screwvala

Screwvala, in a statement, said, "Panthers is the story of India's burgeoning spy agency against a politically volatile setting." "It is as eye-opening as it is gripping and boasts of the right balance of realism and entertainment, making it the perfect project for us at RSVP to get behind. Rensil is the right man at the helm of this one," he added.

Rensil D'Silva

This series is tribute to daring feats of RAW: D'Silva

Calling the series a tribute to RAW, D'Silva said the show will be an interesting watch for those who want to know about the agency's covert operations. "All the covert operations mentioned in Panthers have taken place in real life. This series is a tribute to the daring feats of the RAW agency before it ascended to legendary status," he added.

Information

'Panthers' will go on floors in first quarter of 2022

Rajagopalan, whose Blue Monkey Films has previously collaborated with RSVP on two films-- Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday and Dhyanchand, said he is excited to work with Screwvala for the third time. Panthers will go on floors in the first quarter of 2022.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'See' S02: Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista ready for epic duel

Latest News

Motorola Edge 20 series, with a 108MP rear camera, launched

Technology

Third time unlucky: Archer Deepika crashes out in quarterfinals

Sports

'House of Gucci' trailer: Betrayal, family, sex, and a murder

Entertainment

Coronavirus: India reports 44K+ new cases, over 550 more dead

India

'See' S02: Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista ready for epic duel

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

'King Richard' trailer: Will Smith literally owns the titular character

Entertainment

Movie lovers, good news! INOX, PVR are reopening from tomorrow

Entertainment

Will Smith-David Leitch park 'Fast & Loose' in Netflix's garage

Entertainment

'Bhai Bhai' review: Sanjay Dutt's expression is the winner

Entertainment

'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk 'stable,' asks for privacy

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Priyadarshan's next is a cop thriller, not Akshay Kumar's dramedy

Entertainment

What are the upcoming projects of 'Haider' star Shahid Kapoor?

Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee-Neena Gupta to 'Dial 100' on ZEE5 this August

Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh to play a condom tester in 'Chhatriwali'

Entertainment

Bollywood News News

Yami Gautam finishes shooting for 'A Thursday'

Entertainment

Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to headline crime thriller 'Forensic'

Entertainment

Bollywood, get ready to soon welcome Guru Randhawa, the actor

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's 4 employees become witnesses in porn case

Entertainment

Film industry is now focusing on homegrown stories: Paresh Rawal

Entertainment
Trending Topics