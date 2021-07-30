Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP to produce thriller series 'Panthers'

Producer Ronnie Screwvala on Friday announced that he will be producing the espionage thriller series Panthers along with Premnath Rajagopalan of Blue Monkey Films. Set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the series will be directed by Rensil D'Silva. Screwvala said Panthers will offer the audience the right balance of realism and entertainment.

The 45-minute episodic thriller focuses on exploits of RAW heroes

According to the makers, the 45 minute-episodic thriller focuses on the exploits of RAW heroes of the bygone era as they "follow clues, nab their targets, gather information and link together the pieces of the puzzle." "The show will also give an insight into the plan to hijack a plane in which former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the pilot," the makers said.

'Panthers' is the story of India's burgeoning spy agency: Screwvala

Screwvala, in a statement, said, "Panthers is the story of India's burgeoning spy agency against a politically volatile setting." "It is as eye-opening as it is gripping and boasts of the right balance of realism and entertainment, making it the perfect project for us at RSVP to get behind. Rensil is the right man at the helm of this one," he added.

This series is tribute to daring feats of RAW: D'Silva

Calling the series a tribute to RAW, D'Silva said the show will be an interesting watch for those who want to know about the agency's covert operations. "All the covert operations mentioned in Panthers have taken place in real life. This series is a tribute to the daring feats of the RAW agency before it ascended to legendary status," he added.

'Panthers' will go on floors in first quarter of 2022

Rajagopalan, whose Blue Monkey Films has previously collaborated with RSVP on two films-- Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday and Dhyanchand, said he is excited to work with Screwvala for the third time. Panthers will go on floors in the first quarter of 2022.