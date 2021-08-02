Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' teaser: Revisits Gurugram's BPO horror case
Entertainment

'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' teaser: Revisits Gurugram's BPO horror case

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 02:39 pm

What if the 'employee of the month' is a ghost? Like, literally! This is the storyline that the upcoming movie, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, is bringing to you. Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, it stars debutante Palak Tiwari, Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji in pivotal roles. The makers of this horror flick recently dropped a teaser on social media. Read on to know more.

In this article
Details

Movie is based on a true event

The 0.15-second-long teaser shows a man walking toward a chapel. As he comes closer to the altar, the candles blow off and camera zooms in on him. The chilling background score ups the thrill. The film is based on a true event about a girl named Rose from a Gurugram BPO, who suddenly disappeared. Prerna V Arora and Manigandan Manjunathan are backing this project.

Cast

Daughter of Shweta Tiwari is making her debut with this

Daughter of Shweta Tiwari is making her debut with this

Mandiraa Entertainment and Bay films are the co-producers. Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, is making her debut in Bollywood with this film. She is set to play the titular role. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, she wrote, "Sharing a piece of my heart with you today, it's a day I've been waiting for, truly wish you love it as much as I do."

Information

So, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi are out of this project?

The thriller movie's first teaser was released in April. It had a man's voiceover telling something that translated to, "If God exists everywhere, so does love. They say you dream with open eyes when you are in love. My problem was that my dream came true." That time, Mallika Sherawat and Vivek Oberoi were also tagged, but the recent one didn't include them.

Instagram Post

Take a look at the first teaser of the film

Story

What is the real story of Rose?

Rose, this film's central character, was a star employee of Saffron BPO, based in Gurugram. Her professionalism was an inspiration for all, but one incident changed everything. It so happened that once she was on a call that lasted an hour. When her boss went to her to ask if she needed any help, they found there's no one on the other side!

Information

Her colleagues were getting inspired by a ghost, literally

After that, Rose simply disappeared. When her colleagues tried to find out her whereabouts, which wasn't easy as she was extremely reticent, they got to know from her family that she died eight years ago. Till now, this mystery remains untouched. Spooky much?

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mrunal Thakur's first look from her Telugu debut unveiled

Latest News

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV receives over 14,000 bookings in India

Auto

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' will get 3D release as well

Entertainment

Auto Expo 2022 postponed due to COVID-19

Auto

Mohamed Salah vs Sadio Mane: Decoding the key stats

Sports

2021 MINI Cooper Convertible (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

Know what can be expected from 'You' season three

Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi jetting off to Russia soon

Entertainment

Film stars praise PV Sindhu, call her India's pride

Entertainment

Meet a more mature Billie Eilish in 'Happier Than Ever'

Entertainment

Celebrating this Friendship Day with some 'hatke' onscreen friendships

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'The 8th Night' review: Not your usual creepy horror story

Entertainment

Here's why Vivek Oberoi had refused to debut with Abbas-Mustan

Entertainment

Rajkummar, Janhvi's film now titled 'Roohi'; gets a release date

Entertainment

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser crosses 140mn views in four days

Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan News

'Pinch' S02 second episode: Ayushmann Khurrana is fun to watch

Entertainment

'Pinch-2' episode one review: Salman Khan's controversies remain untouched, again

Entertainment

I once envisioned documentary on dad as private docu-drama: Arbaaz

Entertainment

This is how Salman tackled spiteful tweets on Arbaaz's talk-show

Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan, Sohail and son booked for violating COVID-19 norm

Entertainment
Trending Topics