'RRR' first song: Five singers to croon in five languages

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 02:34 pm

First song of 'RRR' to release on International Friendship Day

SS Rajamouli's most-awaited film, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), has come with a good news today. The first song is set to release on International Friendship Day on August 1 and will be crooned by five leading singers in five different languages. Composed by MM Keeravaani, the music video will also feature the singers and the track will be considered as the film's theme song.

Twitter Post

Check out the music poster here

Details

Which are the singers lending their voices to the track?

A poster was also released where the five singers are seen posing with Keeravaani. It features a handshake and song's title in five languages, which indicates that the track will be about friendship and brotherly bond. According to the poster, the singers are Hemachandra, Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas and Yazin Nizar. It will be focused on Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters.

Song

A video of the song is going viral online

A few days ago, a video featuring the song in the background went viral. It showed some shots from the sets, including the handshake that appears in the recent music poster. And listening to it makes you confident that RRR is set to rule the music world too. Earlier, the makers announced that Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has acquired the music rights for the film.

Twitter Post

Watch the viral video here

Information

Audio rights have been bought for Rs. 25-26 crore

According to reports, T-Series and Lahari Music have bought the audio rights for Rs. 25-26 crore. And it is supposedly the "biggest deal ever made for a South Indian film." And the rights include all five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Music

Bhatt to be part of a Rs. 3cr song sequence

Reportedly, a song with a budget of Rs. 3cr will star Alia Bhatt as Sita. It is said to be "the most expensive song-and-dance" ever made. "Bigger than anything we saw in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas or Rajmouli's Baahubali. It will be shot in acres of sprawling land. The costumes themselves will cost close to a crore (Rs. 1cr)," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Cast

Bollywood and Hollywood actors to star in this epic saga

While the lead actors are Jr NTR and Charan, Rajamouli has roped in actors from almost all the film industries. As mentioned before, the epic saga will also star Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, along with Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani. British actor Olivia Morris, Irish actors Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody were also spotted in the making video, titled Roar of RRR.

Release Date

Movie is slated to release on October 13

Set in the early 20th century, it's based on the struggle for independence against the British. Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem will portray tribal leaders. The period-drama is scheduled for October 13 release. It will also have a digital release on ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada and on Netflix in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.