'RRR' to get an anime sequel? Director Rajamouli hints
Big news for RRR fans—director SS Rajamouli has been in talks with a few studios in Japan to create an anime continuation of the film.
This move highlights Rajamouli's growing love for anime and his interest in telling stories in fresh, creative ways.
Meanwhile, here's what we know about 'Varanasi'
Rajamouli has shared that he was "introduced to anime very recently and what I have seen has blown me away," especially the emotional depth and surprise twists. Inspired by this, he wants to bring those vibes into the RRR universe.
He's also working on his next film, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran—set to hit theaters April 7, 2027.