₹1,500cr government land in Hyderabad reclaimed after illegal takeover

Land meant for community center, public park taken back

The team didn't stop there. In Khanamet near Hitec City, five acres meant for a community group were secured with fencing and warning signs while waiting on a court order.

At Doolapally's Sumar Kunta Lake area, 11 acres were cleared of illegal scrap shops and hotels.

HYDRAA also reclaimed land in Yousufguda that was grabbed using fake documents—offenders are now facing legal action.

Altogether, they restored public parks in Jakkidinagar (Vanasthalipuram) and Radhakrishna Housing Colony (Moula Ali) within just one day—making sure these spaces stay safe for everyone to use.