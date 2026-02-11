₹1,500cr government land in Hyderabad reclaimed after illegal takeover
HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) just took back a huge chunk of government land—worth over ₹1,500 crore—that had been illegally taken over across the city.
After locals spoke up about shady takeovers, officials moved fast: in Jubilee Hills, for example, a hostel tenant who built extra rooms and fenced off park space saw the illegal structures torn down and a police case filed.
Land meant for community center, public park taken back
The team didn't stop there. In Khanamet near Hitec City, five acres meant for a community group were secured with fencing and warning signs while waiting on a court order.
At Doolapally's Sumar Kunta Lake area, 11 acres were cleared of illegal scrap shops and hotels.
HYDRAA also reclaimed land in Yousufguda that was grabbed using fake documents—offenders are now facing legal action.
Altogether, they restored public parks in Jakkidinagar (Vanasthalipuram) and Radhakrishna Housing Colony (Moula Ali) within just one day—making sure these spaces stay safe for everyone to use.