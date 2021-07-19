'Ardh': Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut alongside Hiten Tejwani, Rajpal Yadav

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 06:09 pm

Rubina Dilaik to share screen space with Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav in 'Ardh'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is set to make her Bollywood debut with Palash Muchhal's upcoming film, Ardh. It will also star comedy actor Rajpal Yadav and television heartthrob Hiten Tejwani. Muchhal, who is a music composer, is also making his debut in the director's seat with this flick. He announced his movie last month with a picture with Yadav on social media.

Details

Movie will go on the floors in September

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to announce the cast and other details about the film. Revealing details about the shooting schedule, he wrote, "RUBINA DILAIK MAKES BIG SCREEN DEBUT... Music composer #PalaashMuchhal - who turns director with #Ardh - has signed #RubinaDilaik for the film... #Palaash has also signed #HitenTejwani for the project... #Ardh stars #RajpalYadav... Filming starts Sept 2021."

Reaction

Netizens congratulate the actress, call her 'boss lady'

Dilaik further shared Adarsh's tweet on her handle, and simply wrote, "#Ardh." This news has made netizens extremely excited. One user wrote, "I'm so Happy For You, you make us feel proud daily," while another congratulated the "boss lady." "Wow beyond perfect," "Boss Lady gonna rule Bollywood" and "Your skills are yet to climb many ladders of success" are some of the many reactions.

Projects

Dilaik has played many promising roles on television

Dilaik is a popular television actress, who also has a dedicated set of followers on social media. She was highly appreciated for Choti Bahu, where she played the lead role of Radhika Shastri opposite Avinash Sachdev's Dev. But it was Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki that gave her immense recognition. After all, she played the character of a transgender in this daily soap.

Winner

'Bigg Boss 14': Dilaik left behind Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant

Her fame catapulted when she entered Bigg Boss 14, alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla. Dilaik left a mark for taking a stand on every issue and seeing her brave performance, her fan base swelled. This helped her clinch the trophy and she also took home Rs. 36 lakh. Other finalists of BB14 were Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.