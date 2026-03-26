'Running Point' S02: Release date, plot, cast, teaser
Running Point, the comedy-meets-sports drama from Mindy Kaling and team, is back for Season two on April 23, 2026.
Netflix just dropped a teaser and first-look poster, building up the hype for fans who loved the show's blend of basketball action and sharp humor.
Plot twists and team dynamics in Season 2
Kate Hudson and Justin Theroux return as Isla and Cam Gordon.
This season dives into Isla's challenges leading the LA Waves basketball team while juggling family drama.
Cam's fight to get his power back shakes up team dynamics, and things get even messier with Isla's complicated relationships with Lev and coach Jay.
Production details and season's anticipated success
Season one was a breakout hit in 2025, quickly landing among Netflix's top titles, which led to its speedy renewal.
Filmed entirely in California for that authentic vibe, Season two promises even more twists, character growth, and reasons to binge.