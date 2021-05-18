After 'Zeusing,' Russell Crowe to play tech-billionaire in 'Poker Face'

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 18, 2021, 07:28 pm

Actor Russell Crowe joins the cast of 'Poker Face'

After wrapping up his Thor 4 shooting, Russell Crowe is getting all ready to star in the upcoming movie Poker Face. He'll portray the role of a tech billionaire, who loves playing poker. The thriller will be directed by Gary Fleder, known for his debut 1995 film Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead, which has a cult following to this day.

Story

High stakes poker night in Miami organized by Jake

The storyline will revolve around Crowe's character, Jake, who invites some of his childhood friends to a high stakes game of poker, at his huge mansion in Miami. Apparently, all of the friends are wary of the host, who is a master game-player/planner himself. The host has some possibly sinister and elaborate plans set to bring justice to all of the characters.

Details

The twist: A menacing home invader

According to the film's official synopsis, Jake's mansion is soon invaded by an unknown, dangerous person, while they are playing the game. Turns out, the menacing home invader has murder and arson charges against him, making this an enticing thriller film. The highly-awaited movie will be produced by Arclight Films. There are currently no details about the cast or release date so far.

Thor

Natalie Portman may join 'Poker Face' as well

To recall, Crowe recently revealed that he would be portraying the character of the mighty Zeus in the much-anticipated Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. The Taika Waititi-directed film is currently being filmed in Australia, and scheduled for a May 2022 release. Natalie Portman, who is also currently filming for the same movie, is rumored to star in Poker Face.

Accolades

Did you know Crowe was part of TV shows too?

Crowe, a celebrated actor, has an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a BAFTA under his belt. Some of his notable films include Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, American Gangster, Les Misérables, State of Play, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, and Robin Hood. Apart from movies, he has also been a part of TV shows in the past.